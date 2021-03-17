Govt penalising educated youth: Rahul Gandhi on vacant posts in educational institutions
It seems GOI is penalising them, especially OBC-SC-ST candidates, for having real degrees Gandhi tweeted.The Congress leader tagged a table showing faculty vacancies in top institutions such as IITs and several central universities.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 11:04 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a dig at the Centre over the reported vacancies in faculties of top educational institutions, saying the educated youth is facing severe joblessness and it seems the government is ''penalising'' them for having ''real degrees''.
The Congress has in the past raised questions over educational degrees of some BJP leaders.
''Educated youth is facing severe joblessness. It seems GOI is penalising them, especially OBC-SC-ST candidates, for having real degrees!'' Gandhi tweeted.
The Congress leader tagged a table showing faculty vacancies in top institutions such as IITs and several central universities. He also tagged a media report on 60 per cent OBC, Scheduled Caste positions vacant in IIMs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
