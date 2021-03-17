Goa CM pays tributes to Parrikar on his death anniversary

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant paid tributes to former state CM Manohar Parrikar on his death anniversary on Wednesday, saying the late BJP leader's work was a guiding force for his government.

Parrikar, who had also served as the country's defence minister, died on March 17, 2019 after suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Sawant paid homage at Parrikar's memorial at the Miramar beach near here in the morning.

''My government is taking ahead the policies and ideologies of Parrikar, who had worked for the betterment of the down-trodden,'' Sawant told reporters at the memorial.

Manohar Parrikar's elder son Utpal Parrikar was also present on the occasion.

BJP Goa unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade and other party leaders also paid tributes to the former CM at the party office in Panaji.

''He was one of the greatest leaders of the country and we Goans are proud of him,'' Tanavade said.

