Left Menu

Sobha Surendran to be BJP candidate in Kazhakootam

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 13:15 IST
Sobha Surendran to be BJP candidate in Kazhakootam

Firebrand woman leader Sobha Surendran has been fielded by BJP from the Kazhakootam constituency here for the April 6 state assembly polls.

An announcement in this regard was made by the party's central leadership on Wednesday.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan was fielded by the party in the 2016 assembly polls and was defeated by around 7000 votes.

Sobha is expected to give a tough fight to LDF candidate Kadakkampally Surendran, Devaswom and Tourism minister, whois seeking re-election from the same seat.

Dr S S Lal is the UDF candidate.

TheBJP also released the names of its three other candidates on Wednesday.

In Mananthavady (ST) seat, Mukundan Palliyara has been fielded.

The party had earlier announced the name of Manikantan, belonging to the Paniya tribe and working as a teaching assistant in the Veterinary Science University in Wayanad.

However, he had turned down the offer saying he was not keen on entering the political arena.

Bitty Sudheer has been fielded in Karunagappally, while M Sunil will be contesting from Kollam.

Earlier, the saffron party had released its list of 112 candidates, including Metroman E Sreedharan, former Union minister K J Alphons, former DGP Jacob Thomas and actor Suresh Gopi.

BJP state president K Surendran has been fielded from two constituencies-- Konni and Manjeshwaram.

The party has fielded candidates in 115 of the 140 constituencies and the remaining 25 seats have been given to its four NDA allies, including BDJS (Bharath Dharma Jana Sena) and AIADMK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP rejects Balashankar's charge of secret deal with CPI(M) in some constituencies in Kerala

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Wednesday dismissed the allegation made by BJP leader R Balashankar on a deal between the CPIM and the saffron party in some constituencies in the April 6 assembly polls, as an emotional outburst of a perso...

'BJP wanted me to keep indoors before polls,' says Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the opposition BJP wanted her to keep indoors ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, which apparently resulted in her injury.Addressing a public meeting in Gopiballavpur in the ...

French glue-trapping of songbirds is illegal, even if traditional, court says

The court of Justice of the European Union said on Wednesday that France may not authorize the glue-trapping of songbirds, even if it is traditional when more humane methods can be used. A member state may not authorize a method of capture ...

Cong leader shot dead in MP's Chhatarpur district; six booked

A local Congress leader was allegedly shot dead by six men in Badamalhara town of Madhya Pradeshs Chhatarpur district, police said on Wednesday.According to the police, a case of murder has been registered against six persons and a manhunt ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021