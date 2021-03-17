U.S.'s Austin says S.Korea alliance important due to China, N.Korea concerns -Yonhap

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday the United States' alliance with South Korea is ever more important because of growing security concerns over China and North Korea, the South's Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook said it was important for the allies to maintain a strong deterrence and joint defense posture against North Korea, the agency added.

