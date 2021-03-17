Following are the top stories at 1300 hours: DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records highest daily spike this year New Delhi: India recorded its highest daily tally of coronavirus cases this year with 28,903 new infections, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 1,14,38,734, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

DEL16 HP-2NDLD MP BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead at Delhi residence Shimla/New Delhi: BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma was found hanging from the ceiling in his official residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, police said.

DEL11 PM-BANGABANDHU-LD BIRTH ANNIVERSARY A hero for all Indians: PM Modi on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth anniversary New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Bangladesh founder 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth anniversary on Wednesday and said he is a hero for all Indians.

CAL1 CBI-WB-COAL CBI summons businessman in coal pilferage scam Kolkata: The CBI has summoned businessman Amit Agarwal in connection with the multi-crore coal pilferage scam, sources said on Wednesday.

BOM3 MH-CM-POLICE Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh meets CM Thackeray Mumbai: Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray against the backdrop of the arrest of city police officer Sachin Waze by the NIA over its probe into the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house.

CAL2 POL-TURNCOATS-NOMINATION Turncoats turn the tables on old-timers in Bengal elections Kolkata: The ruling TMC and the opposition BJP in Bengal might be pulling out all the stops to go for each other's jugular in the assembly polls, but the rivals share something in common when it comes to their choice of candidates in several high-profile seats - turncoats over tried-and-tested leaders. By Pradipta Tapadar MDS2 TN-POLLS-MANIFESTO AIADMK and DMK's shower of freebies; experts flag financial implications, doable say parties Chennai: Loaded with doles and freebies to woo the electorate ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, archrivals DMK and AIADMK's populist agenda driven election manifesto are also being debated for the financial implications on a state already burdened with high debts.

FOREIGN FGN17 UN-HARRIS-LD DEMOCRACY Exclusion of women in decision-making marker of 'flawed democracy': Kamala Harris United Nations: The status of democracy depends fundamentally on the empowerment of women, whose exclusion from decision-making is a marker of a ''flawed democracy'', Kamala Harris has said in her first address to the United Nations as the Vice President of the US. By Yoshita Singh FGN16 US-CHINA-ALLIES US working with allies and partners to strengthen its hand against China, says official Washington: The US is working with allies and partners to strengthen its hand against China and the recent Quad summit was probably the most important illustration in practical terms of exactly what it was trying to achieve, a Biden administration official has said on the eve of a crucial meeting with top Chinese foreign policy officials. By Lalit K Jha PTI SMN SMN

