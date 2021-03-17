Left Menu

PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress quits NDA, to merge with Joseph faction

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 13:26 IST
PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress quits NDA, to merge with Joseph faction

The Kerala Congressheaded by former Union Minister P C Thomas on Wednesday quitthe NDA alleging that his party was neglected by theBJP-led alliance when theseats were allocated for the April 6 polls.

The faction led by Thomas would merge with the Kerala Congress headed by senior leader P J Joseph, which is a constituent of the Congress-led UDF.

Thomas was elected as MP in NDA ticket from then Muvattupuzha seat in 2004 Lok Sabha polls.

The Kerala Congress leader, who was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government, said his party was given four seats in the 2016 Assembly polls but not a single seat was allocated this time.

Thomas said the BJP leadership had offered him Pala assembly seat but he did not opt for it due to some personal reasons.

The Joseph -led Kerala Congress said both the parties will merge today.

It said Thomas has agreed to accept P J Joseph as the party's chairman and leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP rejects Balashankar's charge of secret deal with CPI(M) in some constituencies in Kerala

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Wednesday dismissed the allegation made by BJP leader R Balashankar on a deal between the CPIM and the saffron party in some constituencies in the April 6 assembly polls, as an emotional outburst of a perso...

'BJP wanted me to keep indoors before polls,' says Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the opposition BJP wanted her to keep indoors ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, which apparently resulted in her injury.Addressing a public meeting in Gopiballavpur in the ...

French glue-trapping of songbirds is illegal, even if traditional, court says

The court of Justice of the European Union said on Wednesday that France may not authorize the glue-trapping of songbirds, even if it is traditional when more humane methods can be used. A member state may not authorize a method of capture ...

Cong leader shot dead in MP's Chhatarpur district; six booked

A local Congress leader was allegedly shot dead by six men in Badamalhara town of Madhya Pradeshs Chhatarpur district, police said on Wednesday.According to the police, a case of murder has been registered against six persons and a manhunt ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021