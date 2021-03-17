Left Menu

BJP names nominees for three more Assembly segments in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 13:31 IST
BJP names nominees for three more Assembly segments in TN

The BJP on Wednesday announced its candidates for three more constituencies in Tamil Nadu for the April 6 Assembly polls, two days before the last date to file nominations.

The Saffron party, an ally of the ruling AIADMK had days ago named its nominees for 17 out of the 20 constituencies allotted to it by its partner and now announced candidates for Thali (C Nagesh Kumar), Udhagamandalam (Bhojarajan) and Vilavancode (R Jayaseelan).

While filing of nominations opened on March 12, the last date to submit nominations is March 19 and the papers would be taken up for scrutiny the next day.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 22 and election is scheduled on April 6, while counting on May 2.

PTI VGN ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP rejects Balashankar's charge of secret deal with CPI(M) in some constituencies in Kerala

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Wednesday dismissed the allegation made by BJP leader R Balashankar on a deal between the CPIM and the saffron party in some constituencies in the April 6 assembly polls, as an emotional outburst of a perso...

'BJP wanted me to keep indoors before polls,' says Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the opposition BJP wanted her to keep indoors ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, which apparently resulted in her injury.Addressing a public meeting in Gopiballavpur in the ...

French glue-trapping of songbirds is illegal, even if traditional, court says

The court of Justice of the European Union said on Wednesday that France may not authorize the glue-trapping of songbirds, even if it is traditional when more humane methods can be used. A member state may not authorize a method of capture ...

Cong leader shot dead in MP's Chhatarpur district; six booked

A local Congress leader was allegedly shot dead by six men in Badamalhara town of Madhya Pradeshs Chhatarpur district, police said on Wednesday.According to the police, a case of murder has been registered against six persons and a manhunt ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021