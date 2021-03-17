Himachal Assembly adjourned after paying tributes to Mandi MP Sharma

Shimla, Mar 17 (PTI) The proceedings of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly were adjourned till Thursday after passing a condolence motion for Mandi MP Ram Swaroop Sharma. Sharma, a BJP MP, was found hanging from the ceiling at his official residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, police said.

Moving the condolence motion as soon as the Assembly assembled at 11 am, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur noted that Sharma was reluctant to contest the last parliamentary elections in 2019.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri also paid homage to him. Cabinet ministers Mahender Singh and Suresh Bhardwaj said the loss due to his death can not be fulfilled.

In a statement, the state BJP chief and Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap described Sharma as a simple and honest politician. Born at Jalpehar village in Mandi district on June 10, 1958, Sharma was two-time MP from Mandi parliamentary constituency. He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha in 2014 and 2019 respectively. PTI DJI DV DV

