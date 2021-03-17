Left Menu

Vaiko releases MDMK manifesto, promises job reservation for Tamils

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Chief and MP Vaiko on Wednesday released the party's election manifesto at the MDMK party Office in Chennai and promised to ensure that jobs in Tamil Nadu will be reserved for Tamils.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-03-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 13:52 IST
Vaiko releases MDMK manifesto, promises job reservation for Tamils
Visual of MDMK Chief and MP Vaiko releasing party's election manifesto.. Image Credit: ANI

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) Chief and MP Vaiko on Wednesday released the party's election manifesto at the MDMK party Office in Chennai and promised to ensure that jobs in Tamil Nadu will be reserved for Tamils. He added that MDMK will raise voice against Hindi and Sanskrit imposition in Tamil Nadu.

"AIADMK is supporting Hindutva forces who are trying Hindi and Sanskrit imposition in Periyar's land. So our main aim is to ensure that they don't come to power," he said. "Tamil Nadu is the custodian of secularism and social justice. There is a grave threat by Hindutva forces such as BJP against the secular fabric. To put an end to such an invasion of Hindutva forces we put forward this manifesto," the MDMK chief said.

MDMK promised to pressure the Central government to ban the NEET exam in Tamil Nadu, to impose prohibition and to take steps to release prisoners in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. "Governor, state government and the Central government played a drama in the issue of release of prisoners in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case," he said.

"It is not necessary to ask the Central government to take a decision, if needed Governor himself could have released the prisoners," he added. Vaiko said that MDMK will raise voice for a separate 'Tamil Eelam' (Tamil State) in Srilanka through an international forum. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Schools in Noida, Greater Noida, can't hike fees in 2021-22: district administration

Schools in Noida and Greater Noida cannot increase fees in the academic year 2021-22 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, according to a Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration order.The schools have also been directed to charge fee...

French watchdog rejects requests to suspend Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature

Frances antitrust watchdog on Wednesday rejected a request by online advertising lobbying groups that Apple suspend its App Tracking Transparency feature.The ruling marked the first antitrust decision of its kind in Europe.It could have rep...

Alpine skiing-Weather hands World Cup downhill titles to Feuz and Goggia

Switzerlands Beat Feuz and Italys Sofia Goggia won the mens and womens Alpine skiing World Cup downhill titles respectively on Wednesday after the final races in Lenzerheide were cancelled due to bad weather. Organisers had already been una...

BJP rejects Balashankar's charge of secret deal with CPI(M) in some constituencies in Kerala

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Wednesday dismissed the allegation made by BJP leader R Balashankar on a deal between the CPIM and the saffron party in some constituencies in the April 6 assembly polls, as an emotional outburst of a perso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021