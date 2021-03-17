Left Menu

India's Modi says quick steps needed to stop second COVID-19 peak

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 14:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India needs to take quick and decisive steps soon to stop an emerging second "peak" of COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

"If we don't stop the growing pandemic right here, then a situation of a nationwide outbreak can get created," Modi told a virtual conference of leaders of Indian states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

