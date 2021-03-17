Left Menu

BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead at Delhi residence

BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead at Delhi residence

BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma was found hanging from the ceiling in his official residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, police said.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said his body was found hanging from a ceiling fan. He was taken to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Sixty-two-year-old Sharma had been suffering from various ailments.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, the police said, adding that no suicide note was found from the spot.

An inquiry is underway and the exact cause of his death will be ascertained after a post-mortem examination, the police said.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 1 PM after an obituary reference to Sharma.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at Sharma's death.

''Shri Ram Swaroop Sharma was a dedicated leader, who was always committed to solving people's problems. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of society. Pained by his untimely and unfortunate demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti,'' Modi tweeted.

The BJP cancelled its parliamentary party meeting following Sharma's death and also called off the joining ceremony of an ''eminent'' person, who was not named.

Born at Jalpehar village in Mandi district on June 10, 1958, Sharma was a two-time MP.

He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha from Mandi parliamentary constituency in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

According to the police, a call was made to the Police Control Room (PCR) around 7.45 am by his aide after the parliamentarian did not respond to knocks on his door.

A police team reached the spot and forced open the door and found Sharma hanging from a ceiling fan.

