PM Modi condoles deaths of sitting MP, former Union minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief at the deaths of Lok Sabha MP Ram Swaroop Sharma and former Union minister Dilip Gandhi and extended his condolences to their families and supporters.
''Shri Ram Swaroop Sharma was a dedicated leader, who was always committed to solving people's problems. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of society. Pained by his untimely and unfortunate demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti,'' Modi tweeted.
In another tweet, he said, ''Saddened by the demise of former MP and Minister Shri Dilip Gandhi Ji. He will be remembered for his rich contributions to community service and helping the poor. He made numerous efforts to strengthen the BJP in Maharashtra. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.'' Sixty-two-year-old Sharma, BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his official residence here on Wednesday. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, police said.
The BJP cancelled its parliamentary party meeting following Sharma's death and also called off the joining ceremony of an ''eminent'' person, who was not named.
Gandhi, 69, passed away at a hospital here on Wednesday. He was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus.
The BJP leader, who started his career as a corporator in the late 80s, had served as the minister of state for shipping in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government.
