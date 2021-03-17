Left Menu

Cooperation must for ensuring resilience of global system: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 15:06 IST
Cooperation must for ensuring resilience of global system: PM Modi

Noting that many infrastructure systems cover the entire world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the effect of a disaster in one part can quickly spread across the globe and cooperation is a must for ensuring the resilience of the global system.

Addressing the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Modi said the COVID-19 pandemic has taught that in an interdependent and interconnected world, no country -- whether rich or poor, in the east or west, north or south -- is immune to the effect of global disasters.

On the one hand the pandemic has shown us how impacts can quickly spread across the world, and on the other, it has shown how the world can come together to fight a common threat, Modi said.

Many infrastructure systems such as digital infrastructure, shipping lines, and aviation networks cover the entire world, he noted.

The effect of a disaster in one part of the world can quickly spread across the world, Modi said, adding that cooperation is a must for ensuring the resilience of the global system.

''Just as the fight against the pandemic mobilised the energies of the world's seven billion people, our quest for resilience must build on the initiative and imagination of each and every individual on this planet,'' Modi said.

The International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI 2021) is an interactive virtual conference which follows International Workshops on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (IWDRI) held in 2018 and 2019.

ICDRI is the annual international conference of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) in partnership with member countries, organisations and institutions to strengthen the global discourse on disaster and climate resilient infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

New Google-IDG study sheds lights on how COVID-19 changed IT's nature

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Speaker and minister engage in an unusual spat inside Bihar assembly

The Bihar assembly on Wednesday witnessed an unusual angry exchange between the Speaker and a member of the state cabinet.Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, who was a minister himself in the previous NDA government, was visibly shaken at the disdai...

QUOTES-Japanese court says barring same-sex marriage is 'unconstitutional' in landmark verdict

A Japanese court ruled on Wednesday that not allowing same-sex couples to get married is unconstitutional, setting a precedent in the only G7 nation not to fully recognize same-sex partnership.Here are some reactions to the verdict from the...

Two get life term for raping college student, putting video on internet

A court in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar has sentenced two men to life imprisonment for raping a college student after abducting her at gunpoint, recording the act and posting the video online.The District and Sessions Court also slappe...

Cong built ‘substandard’ buildings like Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan: Puri

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday accused the Congress of constructing substandard buildings like Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan here, saying they are not fit for being used as offices...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021