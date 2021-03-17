Kremlin says Russia is readying itself for new U.S. sanctions over 'baseless' accusations
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia was taking all necessary measures to ready itself for new U.S. sanctions which are expected to follow the publication of a U.S. intelligence report which accused Moscow of political meddling.Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-03-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 15:10 IST
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia was taking all necessary measures to ready itself for new U.S. sanctions which are expected to follow the publication of a U.S. intelligence report which accused Moscow of political meddling. A 15-page American intelligence report, released on Tuesday, said that President Vladimir Putin had likely directed efforts to try to swing the 2020 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the allegations baseless and said they were not backed by any evidence. They would further harm bilateral relations, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Dmitry Peskov
- Moscow
- Russia
- Vladimir Putin
- Donald Trump
- Kremlin
- American
ALSO READ
U.S. expected to sanction Russians over Navalny poisoning - sources
Russia reports 10,565 new COVID-19 cases, 441 deaths
EMERGING MARKETS-China shares slip, investors eye U.S. sanctions on Russia
Lavrov says Russia will respond in kind to any new U.S. sanctions - Ifax
'Hundred suspicion don't make a proof': Court cites Russian Novelist to drop murder charges against two in Delhi violence case