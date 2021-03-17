Left Menu

Kremlin says Russia is readying itself for new U.S. sanctions over 'baseless' accusations

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia was taking all necessary measures to ready itself for new U.S. sanctions which are expected to follow the publication of a U.S. intelligence report which accused Moscow of political meddling.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-03-2021 15:10 IST
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia was taking all necessary measures to ready itself for new U.S. sanctions which are expected to follow the publication of a U.S. intelligence report which accused Moscow of political meddling. A 15-page American intelligence report, released on Tuesday, said that President Vladimir Putin had likely directed efforts to try to swing the 2020 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the allegations baseless and said they were not backed by any evidence. They would further harm bilateral relations, he said.

