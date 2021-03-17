Left Menu

Shared climate vision on visit agenda with friend PM Modi: Boris Johnson

PTI | London | Updated: 17-03-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 15:17 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said the UK and India’s shared vision for a sustainable future will be among the issues on the agenda for talks with “friend” Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to New Delhi next month.

Addressing the virtual International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI) inaugurated by Modi, Johnson hailed the Indian Prime Minister's “fantastic leadership” in areas such as renewable energy in the global fight against climate change and welcomed the “excellent initiative” of CDRI led by India and co-chaired by the UK.

He said the goal of such coalitions was to learn more from each other and support those particularly at risk from the dramatic effects of climate change, such as small island nations.

“We have a shared vision for a sustainable future for our nations and global community and I very much look forward to discussing this and many other issues with Prime Minister Modi on my upcoming visit to India,” he said, in his video message from Downing Street in London.

Johnson is set to visit India at the end of April.

