Ukrainian minister hails U.S. report
Ukraine's foreign minister on Wednesday hailed a U.S. intelligence report which he said showed the Ukrainian government had played no role in "influence operations" against the United States. The report added heft to allegations that some of Trump's top lieutenants had been playing into Moscow's hands by amplifying accusations made against then-candidate Joe Biden by Russian-linked Ukrainian figures in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election.Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 15:22 IST
Ukraine's foreign minister on Wednesday hailed a U.S. intelligence report which he said showed the Ukrainian government had played no role in "influence operations" against the United States. "U.S. intel community has found no Ukrainian government involvement in influence operations against the U.S. Moreover, Russia's interference attempt included efforts to undermine U.S. support to Ukraine. Another loud fiasco for Russia," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.
The intelligence report, released on Tuesday, said it was likely that Russian President Vladimir Putin had directed efforts to try to swing the 2020 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump. The report added heft to allegations that some of Trump's top lieutenants had been playing into Moscow's hands by amplifying accusations made against then-candidate Joe Biden by Russian-linked Ukrainian figures in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Trump
- Russia
- Vladimir Putin
- Moscow
- Donald Trump
- Joe Biden
- Russian
- United States
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
U.S. expected to sanction Russians over Navalny poisoning - sources
'Hundred suspicion don't make a proof': Court cites Russian Novelist to drop murder charges against two in Delhi violence case
EU imposes sanctions on four Russians over Navalny jailing
Russian court orders ex-journalist accused of treason to be held until May
US sanctions Russian officials over nerve-agent attack