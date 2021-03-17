Rules are rules: Dutch health minister's passport rejected at polling station

A polling station sent the Dutch health minister home to get a valid passport after he presented an expired one while trying to vote in a national election on Wednesday. Hugo de Jonge, who heads the Netherlands' response to the coronavirus pandemic, was attempting to vote at a drive-through polling station in Rotterdam.

"And another piece of advice: take a VALID identification with you," he said in a statement on Twitter afterward, with the hashtag "a little dumb". Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad quoted the top official at the polling station as saying they could not bend the voting rules for a politician.

Wednesday was the third and final day of a national election that is seen as a referendum on the conservative government's handling of the pandemic. De Jonge is from a center-right party in the ruling coalition that is expected to stay in power.

