Left Menu

Election to three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala on April 12

Kerala assembly elections will be held on April 6 and counting will take place on May 2.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 15:57 IST
Election to three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala on April 12

Election to three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala falling vacant next month will be held on April 12, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

Abdul Wahab of the IUML, K K Ragesh of the CPI-M and Vayalar Ravi of the Congress are retiring on April 21, the Commission said.

The notification for the biennial elections will be issued on March 24.

As per practice, votes will counted in the evening of April 12 after conclusion of polling at 4 pm.

Members of legislative assembly elect Rajya Sabha members. The MLAs of the outgoing assembly, in which the ruling LDF has a majority, will elect the three new members. Kerala assembly elections will be held on April 6 and counting will take place on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We have reduced poverty by 40 per cent in Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee.

We have reduced poverty by 40 per cent in Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee....

Need to take quick, decisive steps to stop emerging second peak of coronavirus: PM to CMs

Expressing concern over a rise in COVID-19 cases in parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for quick and decisive steps to check the emerging second peak of coronavirus, and stressed the need to seriously fol...

Param Bir shifted; Nagrale will be new Mumbai police chief

Under flak for mishandling of the bomb scare outside Mukesh Ambanis residence, Maharashtra Government on Wednesday transferred Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh from the post.Senior IPS officer Hemant Nagrale, holding additional ch...

Pakistan High Commission welcomes national Tent Pegging team on India visit

Aftab Hasan Khan, Charge d Affaires, Pakistan High Commission in India extended a warm welcome to the members of Pakistans national Tent Pegging team visiting India for participation in World Cup Qualifiers of Equestrian Tent Pegging Champi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021