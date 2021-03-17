Blinken accuses N.Korea of systemic rights abuses

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday North Korea was continuing "systemic and widespread abuses" against its own people.

At his meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-Yong in Seoul, Bliken said the U.S. stood for fundamental rights and freedoms and against anyone who oppressed them.

