ECI reveals record seizures worth Rs 331 cr from poll-bound states, UTs; surpasses 2016 mark

By Joymala Bagchi The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revealed a record seizure worth Rs 331 crores during the Expenditure Monitoring Process ahead of the Assembly Elections in four states and five Union Territory in 2021.

The Commission's release informed that record seiures have been made even though polling is yet to start. Data shows that in 2016 record seizures were worth Rs 225.77 crores.

Assam's total seizure is Rs 63.75 crores with Rs 27.09 crores of drugs. In West Bengal drugs worth Rs 47.70 crores have been seized in a total seizure of Rs 112.59 crores. In Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry most seizures were done in the form of precious metal worth Rs 61.04 crores, Rs 15.23 crores, and Rs 2.85 crores.

It is to be noted that in all the four states where the election is being held the state of Kerala has a total seizure of Rs 21.77 crores whereas Tamil Nadu has the highest seizures worth Rs 127.64 crores closely followed by West Bengal, which has Rs 112.59 crores worth seizures. The Election Commission has deployed 295 Expenditure Observers for effective monitoring to curb black money in Assembly poll along with five Special Expenditure Observers.

After the due assessment, 259 Assembly Constituencies have been marked as Expenditure Sensitive Constituencies for the more focussed vigil. This expenditure comes under the definition of "bribery" which is an offense both under 171B of IPC and under the R.P. Act, 1951. (ANI)

