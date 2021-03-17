Mumbai, Mar 17 (PTI) Top stories from western region at 5 pm.

BOM9 MH-COP-NIA Ambani security scare: NIA questions API Kazi for 4th day Mumbai: The NIA questioned Mumbai crime branch officer Riyazuddin Kazi for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday in connection with its probe into a case related to the recovery of an SUV with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here, an official said.

BOM8 MH-MVA-MEETING NIA should complete probe and then give details: Maha minister Mumbai: The NIA should complete its probe into the recovery of an explosive-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis residence here and then tell the conclusion, instead of disclosing details of investigation in-between, Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil said on Wednesday.

BOM3 MH-CM-POLICE Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh meets CM Thackeray Mumbai: Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray against the backdrop of the arrest of city police officer Sachin Waze by the NIA over its probe into the recovery of an explosives- laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house.

BOM6 MH-WAZE-CAR-EX-OWNER Will cooperate with NIA: Ex-owner of car used by Sachin Waze Mumbai: Former owner of a Mercedes car, which was used by arrested police officer Sachin Waze and seized by the NIA, on Wednesday said he will fully cooperate with the probe agency if it approaches him for any information related to the vehicle.

BOM5 GJ-VIRUS-AHMEDABAD COVID-19 surge: Ahmedabad zoo, lakefront, gardens closed Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad civic body on Wednesday announced the closure of the city zoo, lakefront and all public gardens here in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

BOM11 GJ-VIRUS-SURAT-QUARANTINE Guj: 7-day home quarantine must for people travelling to Surat Surat: In the wake of a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Surat Municipal Corporation on Wednesday issued a notification making seven-day home quarantine mandatory for people travelling to the city from outside Gujarat.

BOM12 MH-VACCINATION-TOPE COVID-19: Maha govt wants to inoculate 3 lakh people per day, says Tope Mumbai: The Maharashtra government wants to administer COVID-19 vaccines to three lakh people on a daily basis, which is why it has demanded 20 lakh doses for each week from the Centre, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

LGB2 MH-HC-TRP SCAM TRP case: If there is evidence, why Republic TV, Arnab not named as accused? HC Mumbai: The Bombay High Court asked the Mumbai police on Wednesday that since the latter claimed to have adequate evidence against Republic TV and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in the alleged TRP scam, why had they not named them as accused in the case.

LGB3 MH-HC-NCB-SHOWIK Drugs probe: NCB moves HC for cancellation of Showik's bail Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has approached the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of bail granted to Showik Chakraborty, brother of actor Rhea Chakraborty, in a drugs case probed by the agency following the death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput.

BES6 MH-VACCINE-HAFFKINE-TOPE Maha wants Covaxin production at Haffkine, says minister Tope Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the state government wants to manufacture the Covaxin vaccine against COVID-19 at Mumbai's Haffkine Institute, one of the country's oldest and premier biomedical research facilities.

