Biden cautions Americans to stay on track to meet July 4 COVID goal -ABC news

Biden cautions Americans to stay on track to meet July 4 COVID goal -ABC newsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 17:18 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden warned that the United States may not meet his goal of relaxed COVID-19 restrictions by the summer's Independence Day holiday if people do not continue to take precautions, noting vaccinations will still be underway.
"I won't even be able to meet the July 4 deadline unless people listen, wear masks, wash their hands and social distance because not everyone by July 4 will have been vaccinated," he told ABC News 'Good Morning America' program in an interview that aired on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Independence Day
- Joe Biden
- ABC News'
- United States
ALSO READ
U.S. faces 'unprecedented assault on democracy,' White House says, backing election reform bill
Treasury deputy nominee vows to enforce U.S. sanctions on Iran
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sanctions for Navalny poisoning expected as early as Tuesday
U.S. downplays possibility of sharing COVID-19 vaccines with Mexico
China, U.S. should lift COVID-19 travel bans if herd immunity reached