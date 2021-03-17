Left Menu

Kejriwal appeals to Centre to take back bill on LG powers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 17:30 IST
Kejriwal appeals to Centre to take back bill on LG powers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged the Centre to take back the bill that seeks to define certain roles and powers of the Lieutenant Governor of the national capital.

Speaking at a protest organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 at Jantar Mantar here, the chief minister also alleged that the Centre wants to weaken his government through this bill.

''I want to appeal to the Centre to take back the GNCTD Bill, don't cheat the people with this legislation,'' Kejriwal said.

He said the BJP has brought the bill as it is scared of the AAP's reach in other states.

''That is why they are trying to stop our development work in Delhi,'' he claimed.

Delhi ministers, AAP MLAs and councillors took part in the protest at Jantar Mantar against the bill which, according to the party, gives overarching power to the LG.

The GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Monday.

According to the bill, the ''government'' in the city would mean the ''Lieutenant Governor'' in context of any law made by the legislative assembly.

The bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the LG before any executive action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to mark St Patrick's Day, praise Good Friday accord

President Joe Biden is marking St Patricks Day as he recommits the US to the Good Friday Agreement, which has come under increasing stress following the United Kingdoms exit from the European Union.Biden, the latest president of Irish decen...

Nazara Technologies IPO subscribed 4 times on first day of subscription

The initial public offer of gaming firm Nazara Technologies Limited was subscribed 4 times on the first day of subscription on Monday.The issue received bids for 1,17,15,171 shares against 29,20,997 shares on offer, as per an update on the ...

Burglars, thieves, robbers to be fitted with GPS tags in UK

Burglars, thieves and robbers released from prison will be made to wear GPS tags to track their movements in a world-first scheme to crack down on neighbourhood criminals, the UK government announced on Wednesday.Under the new rules, such o...

A good boy again: Biden's dog will return to the White House

There is Major breaking news President Joe Bidens wayward pup is no longer in the doghouse.Biden, in an interview that aired Wednesday, said that his dog Major, who had been involved in a biting incident at the White House, was a sweet dog....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021