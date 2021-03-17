Left Menu

West Bengal polls: BJP running 'factory of Dushasans', says Mamata in Jhargram

Continuing her attack at the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of repeatedly targeting her by hurting her physically.

Continuing her attack at the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of repeatedly targeting her by hurting her physically. Addressing a public meeting in the Gopiballavpur, Jhargram, Mamata -- while sitting on a wheelchair -- said the BJP is running a "factory of Dushasans" in the country, deceiving the common people with false promises and bribery.

"Today they (BJP) have injured me, my head has been hurt, my hands were broken, I had to undergo an operation in the abdomen," she said. "CPM used to hit me before, now it's BJP," she added.

The Chief Minister further alleged that the BJP had rigged two voting booths in the Goaltore area in the last Lok Sabha elections and won. She further requested the people of Jhargram to vote for her party as TMC would bring development to the district.

"I have built many bridges in this district and named them after 'Bhasaraghat Bridge' and 'Raghunath Mahato Bridge,' paying my respect to the backward caste communities," Mamata said, She also recalled the development schemes and programs that her government has introduced in the region, especially for the 'Adivasi community' and other backward castes. "We are already under discussion to bring more backward caste under the facilities of OBC categories."

She also claimed that BJP doesn't know anything about the people of Jangalmahal. "BJP leaders come once a year with food from five-star hotels, and bribe the scheduled caste people for their house, take pictures, but do not eat the food cooked by our Adivasi mothers and sisters." Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata said: "I requested for COVID vaccines from the Centre, but PM Modi refused to distribute the vaccines. I wanted to vaccinate my state without taking any money from the people."

During the rally, the TMC chief promised a better future to the people of Jangalmahal, sharing her plans on starting the Bidhoba Bhata (widow pensions) from May 1, among others. The state, witnessing a high-octane battle between the BJP and the TMC, is going to an eight-phased assembly poll for 294 constituencies. The result will be announced on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

