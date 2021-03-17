Left Menu

Development, security election issues in Assam, not Ajmal or AIUDF: BJP state chief

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-03-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 17:48 IST
Development, security election issues in Assam, not Ajmal or AIUDF: BJP state chief

A battery of leaders belonging to the saffron party might have focussed on Badruddin Ajmal and his party AIUDF, allegedly ''out to divide the country'', while campaigning in Assam, but the party's state unit chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass has said, development and security are the only two issues for the approaching assembly polls.

From Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, to senior NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, leaders of the saffron party have been raising the issue of Ajmal, president of the AIDUF, and the party's alliance with the Congress for the assembly polls.

''The official campaign of BJP is centred around two aspects -- development and security of Assam. There is no other theme,'' Dass told PTI in an interview here.

Replying to a specific question if Ajmal or ''clash of civilisation'' is an election issue for the BJP, the former speaker said, ''No, that is not our official statement. It may be an individual agenda of one or two persons.'' Killings, extortions and kidnapping were the norm in Bodoland areas before 2014, but the region is peaceful today after all the insurgent groups laid down arms and were brought to the mainstream, he said.

''All the killings of minority people took place only during Congress rule. In our tenure, not a single person from the minority community has been touched, forget about killing.

That is the difference,'' Dass said.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Assam since 2001, has formed a 'Grand Alliance' with the AIUDF, BPF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM), RJD and the Jimochayan (Deori) Peoples Party (JPP) to fight the assembly polls against the BJP-led NDA.

On March 14, Shah had launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi for entering into alliances with political parties who are ''out to divide the country'', and asserted that the BJP does not practise vote- bank politics.

''Now, if you vote for Congress, your vote will go to Ajmal's AIUDF and ultimately it will bring in infiltrators.

You have to decide whether you want a government, who shelters them or a government who will oust them,'' he had said.

The following day, Nadda slammed the Congress for ''embracing'' the AIUDF, a party once rejected by then Congress chief minister late Tarun Gogoi.

''What has happened to the Congress? When Tarun Gogoi was chief minister for 15 years, he never allied with the AIUDF. But today, they are with the AIUDF. Why? Is it only because of winning elections and grabbing power?'' Rajnath Singh had asked.

Apart from BJP's national leaders, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior NEDA Convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma are aggressively criticising the Congress for joining hands with Ajmal, saying this election is to stop the AIUDF chief from becoming the chief minister of Assam.

Sarma had even alleged that the Congress has ''communally polarised'' the election atmosphere by joining hands with Ajmal, the Lok Sabha MP from Dhubri, and it will benefit the ruling NDA alliance.

''My personal campaign theme is clash of culture.

Jati-Mati-Bheti (community, land, homeland) was a defensive statement. Now it is time to be offensive. For the next five years, it should be a victory of culture,'' Sarma had said.

The BJP is contesting this election in an alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), who are part of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) -- the regional arm of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The 2016 elections in Assam gave a fractured mandate and no party got an absolute majority.

The BJP became the single largest party with 60 MLAs, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) had won 14 and 12 seats respectively. The ruling coalition also had the support of an Independent MLA.

The Congress had won 26 seats, while the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) bagged 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to mark St Patrick's Day, praise Good Friday accord

President Joe Biden is marking St Patricks Day as he recommits the US to the Good Friday Agreement, which has come under increasing stress following the United Kingdoms exit from the European Union.Biden, the latest president of Irish decen...

Nazara Technologies IPO subscribed 4 times on first day of subscription

The initial public offer of gaming firm Nazara Technologies Limited was subscribed 4 times on the first day of subscription on Monday.The issue received bids for 1,17,15,171 shares against 29,20,997 shares on offer, as per an update on the ...

Burglars, thieves, robbers to be fitted with GPS tags in UK

Burglars, thieves and robbers released from prison will be made to wear GPS tags to track their movements in a world-first scheme to crack down on neighbourhood criminals, the UK government announced on Wednesday.Under the new rules, such o...

A good boy again: Biden's dog will return to the White House

There is Major breaking news President Joe Bidens wayward pup is no longer in the doghouse.Biden, in an interview that aired Wednesday, said that his dog Major, who had been involved in a biting incident at the White House, was a sweet dog....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021