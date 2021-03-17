Biden questions 'macho' move to refuse vaccine

Biden questions 'macho' move to refuse vaccinePTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:07 IST
US President Joe Biden is suggesting that some Americans who are unwilling to get vaccinated for the coronavirus are unpatriotic.
Speaking to ABC News in an interview that aired Wednesday, Biden said he had hoped to get politics out of the nationwide vaccination campaign, and that he's been surprised by some who are refusing to get shots.
Biden said: “I just don't understand this sort of macho thing about I'm not going to get the vaccine, I have a right as an American, my freedom to not do it.'” The president added: “Why don't you be a patriot, protect other people?” Biden emphasised that the three vaccines authorised for use in the United States are safe and essential to getting the country past the pandemic. He noted that the biggest change in his life since getting vaccinated on TV in December was, “I can hug my grandkids now.”
