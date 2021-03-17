Left Menu

Biden questions 'macho' move to refuse vaccine

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:07 IST
Biden questions 'macho' move to refuse vaccine

US President Joe Biden is suggesting that some Americans who are unwilling to get vaccinated for the coronavirus are unpatriotic.

Speaking to ABC News in an interview that aired Wednesday, Biden said he had hoped to get politics out of the nationwide vaccination campaign, and that he's been surprised by some who are refusing to get shots.

Biden said: “I just don't understand this sort of macho thing about I'm not going to get the vaccine, I have a right as an American, my freedom to not do it.'” The president added: “Why don't you be a patriot, protect other people?” Biden emphasised that the three vaccines authorised for use in the United States are safe and essential to getting the country past the pandemic. He noted that the biggest change in his life since getting vaccinated on TV in December was, “I can hug my grandkids now.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IIT Kharagpur, University of Manchester launch India-UK dual doctoral prog

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and the University of Manchester on Wednesday launched an India-UK dual doctoral programme.According to officials, students will be jointly recruited and spend time in both Manchester and Kharag...

Biden to mark St Patrick's Day, praise Good Friday accord

President Joe Biden is marking St Patricks Day as he recommits the US to the Good Friday Agreement, which has come under increasing stress following the United Kingdoms exit from the European Union.Biden, the latest president of Irish decen...

Nazara Technologies IPO subscribed 4 times on first day of subscription

The initial public offer of gaming firm Nazara Technologies Limited was subscribed 4 times on the first day of subscription on Monday.The issue received bids for 1,17,15,171 shares against 29,20,997 shares on offer, as per an update on the ...

Burglars, thieves, robbers to be fitted with GPS tags in UK

Burglars, thieves and robbers released from prison will be made to wear GPS tags to track their movements in a world-first scheme to crack down on neighbourhood criminals, the UK government announced on Wednesday.Under the new rules, such o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021