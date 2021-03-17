Left Menu

UK PM Johnson says he will get Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine very soon

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would get the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot very soon, voicing his confidence in a vaccine that has been suspended in some other European countries after reports of blood clots.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:17 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would get the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot very soon, voicing his confidence in a vaccine that has been suspended in some other European countries after reports of blood clots. Several European Union countries have suspended their rollout of the shot, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, but Britain's regulator has said that there is no evidence of a causal link between reports of thromboembolic events and the vaccine.

Asked if European countries had disregarded scientific evidence, Johnson said: "The best thing I can say about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine program is that I finally got the news that I'm going to have my own jab ... very, very shortly." "It will certainly be Oxford/AstraZeneca that I will be having," Johnson told parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

