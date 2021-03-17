Left Menu

Rajya Sabha accepts Swapan Dasgupta's resignation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 18:22 IST
Rajya Sabha accepts Swapan Dasgupta's resignation

The Rajya Sabha accepted the resignation of nominated member Swapan Dasgupta on Wednesday.

Dasgupta tendered his resignation from the Upper House of Parliament on Tuesday after being named as a BJP candidate in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said the chairman has received Dasgupta's resignation letter dated March 16 and accepted his resignation with effect from March 17.

Dasgupta, who became a Rajya Sabha member on April 25, 2016, has been named by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its candidate from the Tarakeshwar constituency in poll-bound West Bengal.

His term as a member of the Upper House was till April 24, 2022.

Dasgupta's resignation came after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mohua Moitra raised objections to him being named as a candidate of the saffron party for the West Bengal polls.

After the announcement of the acceptance of Dasgupta's resignation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a statement showing supplementary demand for grants in respect of Jammu and Kashmir and laid a statement on the table of the estimated receipt and expenditure of the Union Territory for 2021-22.

She also presented a statement showing supplementary demand for grants in respect of Puducherry and the budget of the Union Territory for 2021-22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IIT Kharagpur, University of Manchester launch India-UK dual doctoral prog

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and the University of Manchester on Wednesday launched an India-UK dual doctoral programme.According to officials, students will be jointly recruited and spend time in both Manchester and Kharag...

Biden to mark St Patrick's Day, praise Good Friday accord

President Joe Biden is marking St Patricks Day as he recommits the US to the Good Friday Agreement, which has come under increasing stress following the United Kingdoms exit from the European Union.Biden, the latest president of Irish decen...

Nazara Technologies IPO subscribed 4 times on first day of subscription

The initial public offer of gaming firm Nazara Technologies Limited was subscribed 4 times on the first day of subscription on Monday.The issue received bids for 1,17,15,171 shares against 29,20,997 shares on offer, as per an update on the ...

Burglars, thieves, robbers to be fitted with GPS tags in UK

Burglars, thieves and robbers released from prison will be made to wear GPS tags to track their movements in a world-first scheme to crack down on neighbourhood criminals, the UK government announced on Wednesday.Under the new rules, such o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021