Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. As Republicans attack Biden on immigration, poll shows support from their voters

Republican voters in the United States are increasingly hostile toward illegal immigrants, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows, an unease that the Republican Party is moving to capitalize on in its bid to retake Congress. The poll findings, based on surveys conducted before and after Donald Trump’s presidency, show that Republicans are becoming more unified around the former president’s hardline views on immigration, even as the rest of the country has become more welcoming. Hopes and fears raised in rural West Virginia by push for $15 minimum wage

At the Custard Stand restaurant in Webster Springs, West Virginia, Angie Cowger worries Democrats' goal of raising the hourly minimum wage to $15 would be the death knell for her business. Roughly half her employees make about $9 an hour. Cowger can't imagine raising prices on hot dogs and ice cream by enough to cover $15, so she would expect to lay off workers, perhaps having customers place orders on a screen rather than with a cashier. U.S. far-right leaflets and posters surged last year, Anti-Defamation League says

U.S. far-right and white supremacist groups sharply stepped up their distribution of racist or anti-Semitic fliers, posters banners and other forms of physical propaganda last year, according to a study released on Wednesday. The Anti-Defamation League said it logged a total of 5,125 cases last year, compared with 2,724 in 2019. Its study focused on paper propaganda and signs, not online messages. White supremacist propaganda in U.S. hit record in 2020, group says

White supremacist propaganda in the United States including racist, anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ messages nearly doubled last year to a record level, according to the Anti-Defamation League. The New York-based advocacy group's data showed 5,125 cases reported in 2020, compared to 2,724 in 2019, even though incidents on college campuses dropped by more than half, possibly due to COVID-19 restrictions. Judge to query jurors in George Floyd murder trial about $27 million settlement

The judge in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in last year's arrest of George Floyd, will ask jurors on Wednesday about their knowledge of the city's settlement with Floyd's family. Mayor Jacob Frey joined some of Floyd's relatives at a news conference on Friday to announce the city would pay them $27 million to settle their federal wrongful-death lawsuit against the city, one of the largest settlements of its kind. U.S. House approves small business Paycheck Protection Program extension to May 31

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a 60-day extension, to May 31, of the Paycheck Protection Program that helps small businesses stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. The program, launched a year ago as part of a major COVID-19 aid bill, set loans for small businesses such as restaurants that were struggling as the United States went into a lockdown in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Eight killed, including six women of Asian descent, at shootings at Atlanta day spas

Eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, were shot dead in a string of attacks at day spas in and around Atlanta, and a man suspected of carrying out the shootings was arrested in southern Georgia, police said. Although authorities declined to offer a motive for the violence, the attacks prompted the New York Police Department's counter-terrorism unit to announce the deployment of additional patrols in Asian communities there as a precaution. AT&T halting some free data services in response to California law

AT&T Inc said Wednesday it will halt some free data services in response to a California net neutrality law, the latest flashpoint in an ongoing debate over internet rules. The U.S. wireless carrier said the state law bans "sponsored data" services that allowed companies such as video providers to pay for some data usage of certain AT&T wireless customers. Biden cautions Americans to stay on track to meet July 4 COVID goal: ABC news

U.S. President Joe Biden warned that the United States may not meet his goal of relaxed COVID-19 restrictions by the summer's Independence Day holiday if people do not continue to take precautions, noting vaccinations will still be underway. "I won't even be able to meet the July 4 deadline unless people listen, wear masks, wash their hands and social distance because not everyone by July 4 will have been vaccinated," he told ABC News' 'Good Morning America' program in an interview that aired on Wednesday. Florida teen pleads guilty to hacking Twitter accounts of Biden, celebrities

The Florida teenager accused of being behind the hack of celebrity Twitter accounts last year has pleaded guilty in the state's 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Tampa and agreed to serve three years in juvenile prison. Those whose accounts were hacked included U.S. President Joe Biden, who was then a presidential candidate; former president Barack Obama; billionaires Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Elon Musk; singer Kanye West; and reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

