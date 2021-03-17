Sex-for-job victim's father alleges kidnap, shoot of videos

In the sex-for-job scandal allegedly involving BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, the victims father has lodged a complaint with the Belagavi police that his daughter has been kidnapped and kept in confinement.

In his complaint on Tuesday, the father said his 25- year-old daughter, who has completed her engineering, was staying in a PG Hostel in Bengaluru when a few men abducted her, confined her and unlawfully shot sleaze videos of her.

The abductors later shared the video with the media, damaging her reputation, the complainant said.

The police have intensified investigation to trace the girl but they could not find her whereabouts.

Our investigations are on. We could not find her yet, a senior police officer told PTI.

Jarkiholi had to resign as a Minister on March 3 a day after the videos went viral and a social worker lodged a complaint that Jarkiholi had sexually exploited the girl under the pretext of giving her a job in the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

The social worker later announced withdrawing the complaint.

The BJP MLA rejected the charges, saying the video-clips were fake and the charges were far from the truth.

He even lodged a complaint with the Sadashivanagar police in Bengaluru stating that some people created fake videos to blackmail him.

The government has set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the matter. The team recorded Jarkiholis statement on Tuesday.

The woman, said to have featured in a video purportedly showing her in a compromising position with Jarkiholi, has been summoned by the city police in connection with the scandal, official sources had said on Sunday.

The police had served a notice to the woman, asking her to appear before them for investigation into the case registered based on a complaint by the former Karnataka Minister.

The notice has been pasted on the door of the woman's mother in Vijayapura district, which was locked, police sources had said.

They said the woman had been asked to contact the police official whose phone number or the email ID is mentioned, to record her statement.

The notice states that her statement would be recorded at the place and time she decides, adding that on her request adequate security would also be provided.

On Saturday, the woman had released a video seeking protection. She had claimed that Jarkiholi had promised to get her a job and later got the video clip released.

Following the release of the woman's video seeking protection, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the case, to provide her security.

The Karnataka State Commission for Women Chairperson R Prameela Naidu too said that she has seen the video of a woman seeking protection, and a case has been registered.

Naidu also said she has got in touch with the Inspector General of Police and Bengaluru police Commissioner regarding providing security to the woman.

The woman's video seeking protection had come on a day (Saturday), when police registered an FIR in the sex scandal case after Jarkiholi sought a probe into the creators and conspirators behind the fake CD.

Meanwhile, SIT, probing into the case, had questioned some people, including those associated with local news channels, in connection with the case.

A day after news channels aired videos of the alleged sex scandal, Jarkiholi, who was Water Resources Minister in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa-led cabinet had resigned on March 3.

Jarkiholi has repeatedly claimed that he was innocent and that the video was fake.

