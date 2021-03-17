Cong resposnible for lack of devp in NE : Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday held Congress responsible for lack of development and illegal influx in the North East and rise of militancy in Kashmir in its quest for power.

Addressing a poll campaign rally here, the senior BJP leader charged the Congress, the main opposition party in Assam, of ignoring the people's welfare and development of the region in its quest for power.

Advertisement

Adityanath said the northeast looked for development under the successive Congress governments. ''But no development took place as progress was not on their agenda.'' ''Congress never worked for development and progress of the region or the country's unity or welfare of the people, but only to grab power. This forced the people here to endure its misrule for a long time and the problem of illegal migration in the area,'' he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the other hand scrapped the Look East Policy and implemented instead the Act East Policy for the development of the region. He also directed that each of his cabinet minissters spend a day in the north eastnn and study how their respective departments' schemes for welfare of the poor are implemented, the chief minister said.

Continuing his attack on the Congress for encouraging militancy, Adityanath said that the Congress had in 1952 introduced Article 370 granting special status to Kashmir paving the way for entry of militants there.

''Congress had put restrictions on the movement of people from other states to Kashmir and buying land there. But now with revocation of Article 370 anybody from any part of the country can buy property there'', he said.

Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee had strongly opposed Article 370 saying it was a threat to national unity as in a country there can not be two Constitutions, two flags and prime ministers, he said.

Jana Sangh is the forerunner of BJP, which came into being in 1977.

''Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah fulfilled Mukherjee's dream by revoking Article 370 and put the last nail for ending miltancy in Kashmir,'' he said.

Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', Adityanath also said ''No work in India can be done without the name of Lord Ram. Ram is India's identity, heritage, culture, its foundation.'' He said, ''Overcoming all obstacles the BJP government laid the foundation of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. People from Assam have generously contributed towards its construction.'' Adityanath claimed that people need a government like the Modi government, which conducted the surgical strike in September 2016 in Pakistan administered Kashmir when that country intruded, brought about development and unity to the country, provided employment opportunities to the youth and protected the honour of women by doing away with the instant triple talaq.

The Narendra Modi government is working for making the dream of India becoming a superpower a reality, he said.

Modi has never discriminated against the citizens of India but has taken everyone along irrespective of region, religion or language for their welfare and progress. 'Wefare for all is Modiji's moto,'' Adityanath said.

Under Modi's leadership during the last six years the BJP government undertook welfare schemes for all citizens, irrespective of the various differences. It provided benefits under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, free LPG to women under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, LED bulbs, electricity, drinking water to each household, Rs five lakh insurance cover for the economically deprived, besides water to agricultural fields.

Adityanath also referred to US President Joe Biden appreciating Modi for effectively handling the COVID-19 pandemic in India, vaccinating its citizens and also sending vaccines to friendly countries.

He urged the peole of Assam to vote for Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal so that he can return to power for successive second term in the coming state election.

Voting in Hojai is slated to be held in the second phase on April 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)