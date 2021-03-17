BJP wheelchair rally in city
BJP took out a rally in the city on Wednesday with five of its members in wheelchairs apparently mocking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has taken to campaigning that way after being injured in Nandigram.
The procession moved from Rabindra Sadan to Hazra crossing, a distance of about 2.5 km, to protest against the alleged killing of about 130 BJP activists in West Bengal.
Hazra crossing is incidentally near Banerjee's residence in the city.
Banerjee is campaigning in various parts of the state in a wheelchair after being injured while campaigning at Nandigram after filing her nomination on March 10. She had claimed that she was attacked by four to five people.
''There is no law and order in Bengal. At least 130 of our party activists have been murdered in the state and the police have not taken any action. We condemn this and have taken out the rally in protest,'' an BJP activist said.
BJP has been claiming that at least 130 of activists have been murdered in the state in the past one year.
Polling for 294 assembly seats in West Bengal will take place in eight phases since March 27.
