Cong raises issue of alleged delay in tabling CAG report in Haryana Assembly

Main opposition Congress on Wednesday raised the issue of alleged delay in the tabling of the CAG report in the Haryana Assembly.

Raising the issue in the House during the Zero Hour, senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhary said, ''The CAG report should have been tabled at the start of the session. If members get the report on time, they can raise some points in the state's interest.'' However, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the Business Advisory Committee of the House has already fixed the date for the laying of papers.

Choudhary said the CAG report is generally tabled on the same day when the budget estimates are presented, but that was not done.

The CAG report on ''Social, General and Economic Sectors'' for the year ended March 31, 2019 was tabled in the Haryana Assembly on Tuesday.

Another Congress legislator, Geeta Bhukkal, said while the MLAs were earlier given laptops and tablet computers, this time they were unable to open the file containing the CAG report as it was given in CDs.

''The CAG report should be given in a pen drive and not in CDs, which are outdated and do not open in the present-day laptops and computers,'' she said.

Congress member B B Batra raised another issue in the House, saying the Assembly Committee on Public Accounts chairman should be from the opposition.

Senior Congress member R S Kadian said in half of the Assembly committees, the chairpersons should be from the opposition, which would help improve governance.

The speaker said the members had given valuable suggestions and he would take note of the same.

Congress members Kuldeep Vats and Shamsher Singh Gogi raised the issue of bureaucrats allegedly not listening to the elected representatives, to which the speaker said if they have a specific complaint, they should give it in writing and promised action.

