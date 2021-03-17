Left Menu

PDP founder member Muzaffar Hussain Beigh joins People's Conference

He impressed upon Beigh that the need of the hour is that people like him should share their experience, expertise, knowledge and political wisdom for the betterment of J-K, the spokesperson said.He said Beigh keenly participated in the confabulations and after detailed discussion expressed his pleasure in being able to be a part of the party from where he started his political career.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:15 IST
PDP founder member Muzaffar Hussain Beigh joins People's Conference

Veteran PDP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Muzaffar Hussain Beigh on Wednesday joined the People's Conference, a party from where he began his political career.

A spokesperson of the People's Conference said Beigh joined the party after chairman Sajad Gani Lone and other leaders called on him at his residence.

''Lone on this occasion invited Beigh to once again return home and be a part of the party from where he started his political career. He impressed upon Beigh that the need of the hour is that people like him should share their experience, expertise, knowledge and political wisdom for the betterment of J-K,'' the spokesperson said.

He said Beigh keenly participated in the confabulations and after detailed discussion expressed his pleasure in being able to be a part of the party from where he started his political career. Beigh said that it gave him immense pleasure to be a part of the party, which he joined as a youth and was groomed by party founder Abdul Gani Lone.

He said that in his entire public life he had causes for being happy and many causes where he was disappointed.

Beigh expressed his desire to contribute by grooming youngsters and building their capacity.

He was a founder member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but was sidelined over the past few years, especially after the party joined hands with the BJP for government formation in the wake of the 2014 assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers to intensify agitation with Bharat bandh, burning farm laws on Holi

Intensifying their agitation against the three farm laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Wednesday met with different mass organisations and associations to strategise for their Sampurna Bharat Bandh on March 26. Addressing a press conference,...

Forced to wake up early due to azan on loudspeaker: Allahabad VC

Allahabad University Vice-Chancellor Sangita Srivastava has complained to the district magistrate that she is forced to wake up too early every day due to azan being recited on a loudspeaker, urging the official to take action.In a letter w...

Oman bans direct passenger flights from UK as of March 19

Oman will suspend direct passenger flights from the United Kingdom and suspend the entry of non-citizens who traveled there in the previous two weeks as of March 19, as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, state media said on...

Speaker and minister engage in an unusual spat inside Bihar assembly

The Bihar assembly on Wednesday witnessed an unusual angry exchange between the Speaker and a member of the state cabinet, following which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he will look into the matter.Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, who was a mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021