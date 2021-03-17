Left Menu

BJP stages protest against policies of Rajasthan govt

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:35 IST
BJP workers staged a protest against the policies of the Rajasthan government here under the ''Halla Bol'' campaign of the party on Wednesday.

Leaders and workers of the saffron party held a demonstration in front of the collectorate and handed over a representation addressed to the governor to the district collector.

Targeting the Congress government over law and order, crime against women, farm loan waiver and other issues, former state BJP chief Ashok Parnami said the ruling party had made several promises, including a complete farm loan waiver, but failed to fulfil those.

Former minister Arun Chaturvedi, BJP national secretary Alka Gurjar, Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Mayor Saumya Gujar and other leaders of the party took part in the protest.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

