BJP stages protest against policies of Rajasthan govt

BJP workers staged a protest against the policies of the Rajasthan government here under the ''Halla Bol'' campaign of the party on Wednesday.

Leaders and workers of the saffron party held a demonstration in front of the collectorate and handed over a representation addressed to the governor to the district collector.

Advertisement

Targeting the Congress government over law and order, crime against women, farm loan waiver and other issues, former state BJP chief Ashok Parnami said the ruling party had made several promises, including a complete farm loan waiver, but failed to fulfil those.

Former minister Arun Chaturvedi, BJP national secretary Alka Gurjar, Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Mayor Saumya Gujar and other leaders of the party took part in the protest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)