PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:37 IST
Retired HC judge Seetarama Murthy selected for SHRC post

Amaravati, Mar 17 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday selected retired High Court judge M Seetarama Murthy for the State Human Rights Commission Chairman's post.

The high-level committee headed by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met in the Secretariat and made the selection and recommended it to the Governor for appointment.

The committee also chose retired district judge Dande Subrahmanyam as the SHRC member (judicial) and senior advocate G Srinivasa Rao as member (non-judicial), an official release said.

Legislative Council Chairman M A Sharrif,Assembly Speaker T Sitaram and Home Minister M Sucharita attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das was also present.

This will be first body of the SHRC after the state bifurcation in June 2014.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly N Chandrababu Naidu abstained from the meeting.

Yanamala said in a statement that all rights of the people were being trampled with impunity by the current regime.

''Violation of human rights, atrocities and destruction have become rampant under the present government.

It has disregarded the Supreme Court orders and delayed the constitution of the SHRC,'' he alleged.

Even the rights of the media were infringed upon, with attacks on some media houses and journalists, Yanamala pointed out.

''The Chief Minister is acting like Emperor Nero and watering down the spirit of democracy.

He has no respect for human rights or constitutional rights. Hence we have boycotted the meeting,'' Yanamala said.

