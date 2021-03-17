UK expects EU to stand by its vaccine commitment, says PM's spokesman
Britain expects the European Union to stand by its commitment that the bloc will not restrict vaccine exports which are under contract, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.Reuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:56 IST
Britain expects the European Union to stand by its commitment that the bloc will not restrict vaccine exports which are under contract, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. Asked for a response to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen calling on Britain to show willingness to ship vaccines to the bloc, the spokesman referred to a conversation Johnson had with her earlier this year.
"She confirmed then that the focus of their mechanism was on transparency and not intended to restrict exports by companies where they are fulfilling contractual responsibilities," he told reporters. "We expect the EU to continue to stand by its commitment."
