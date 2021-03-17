Left Menu

Free universal vaccination, aggressive campaign needed to eliminate COVID-19: CPI(M)

Free universal vaccination is the only way to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the CPIM said on Wednesday as it called for an aggressive campaign to ensure the vaccine reaches all sections of the society.As the virus is still spreading, vaccine for all should be the mandate of the government, the partys general secretary, Sitaram Yechury, said in a video message.Free universal vaccination is the only way to contain the Coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:56 IST
Free universal vaccination, aggressive campaign needed to eliminate COVID-19: CPI(M)

Free universal vaccination is the only way to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the CPI(M) said on Wednesday as it called for an aggressive campaign to ensure the vaccine reaches all sections of the society.

As the virus is still spreading, vaccine for all should be the mandate of the government, the party's general secretary, Sitaram Yechury, said in a video message.

''Free universal vaccination is the only way to contain the Coronavirus pandemic. The central government must organise an aggressive campaign,'' he said.

''The government has claimed that there is no dearth of the vaccines in the country. However, about three crore people have received the vaccine, while six crore vaccines have been sold abroad,'' Yechury added.

He further said that while India has historically been at the forefront in helping the world with medical know-how and vaccines, it should not be done at the cost of Indian lives.

''Now Mahakumbh is coming, elections are coming, and there is fear that the virus will spread. The government should take up the vaccination programme as a massive campaign the way it had been done to create awareness for polio drops,'' Yechury said.

''Hindi film actors were mobilised then. This should be done. If this doesn't happen, this virus will never be contained,'' he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed concerns over a rise in COVID-19 cases in parts of the country, and called for ''quick and decisive'' steps to check the ''emerging second peak''.

In a virtual interaction with chief ministers over the pandemic situation and the ongoing vaccination drive, Modi said that in states like Maharashtra, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, the number of COVID-19 cases has seen a rise.

Seventy districts in the country have seen an increase in the positivity rate by over 150 per cent in the last few weeks, he added, underlining his concern.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No early indication of racial motive in Atlanta-area spa shootings, authorities say

The suspect in the fatal shooting of eight people at day spas in and around Atlanta on Tuesday indicated he had issues with sexual addiction and the shootings may have not been motivated by racial hatred, law enforcement officials said on W...

Funds allocation to MEA inadequate considering India's foreign policy objectives: Par panel

The budgetary allocation to the Ministry of External Affairs MEA is inadequate, considering the extent and magnitude of Indias diplomatic outreach and foreign policy objectives, a parliamentary committee said in a report on Wednesday.The pa...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. housing market takes breather amid bitterly cold weather

U.S. homebuilding dropped to a six-month low in February as severe cold gripped many parts of the country, in a temporary setback for a housing market that remains supported by extremely lean inventories amid strong demand for larger homes....

Farmers to intensify agitation with Bharat bandh, burning farm laws on Holi

Intensifying their agitation against the three farm laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Wednesday met with different mass organisations and associations to strategise for their Sampurna Bharat Bandh on March 26. Addressing a press conference,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021