Left Menu

Ram worshipped Devi Durga as she is superior to him: Mamata at poll rally

PTI | Lalgarh | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:57 IST
Ram worshipped Devi Durga as she is superior to him: Mamata at poll rally

Claiming that the BJP will not allow people to chant ''Jai Siya Ram'' (Glory to Sita and Ram), Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that Lord Ram worshipped Goddess Durga as she is much superior to him.

Addressing the people of Jhargram and Binpur constituencies at a poll rally here in Jhargram district which has a sizeable Adivasi population, she claimed that the BJP will not allow them to take the name of 'Marang Buru', whom the Santhals consider as the supreme source of power, but they will have to chant ''Jai Shri Ram'' (Glory to Lord Ram).

''They (BJP) are saying that you will not be able to practise your religion, you will have to chant Jai Shri Ram.

But you will not be able to say Jai Siya Ram,'' Banerjee said.

''Ram performed the puja of Devi Durga (in the Ramayana). Maa Durga is much superior to Ram, that is why he worshipped Maa Durga,'' the West Bengal chief minister told the meeting.

BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told an election rally on Tuesday that Banerjee gets livid at the chant of Jai Shri Ram and now she has started visiting temples and is reciting 'Chandi path', an ode to Goddes Durga.

On the BJP's accusation that her government created hurdles in the immersion of the idol of goddess Durga, Banerjee said that the Trinamool Congress dispensation gave Rs 50,000 to each club for performing the Durga puja, the biggest festival of the state.

Alleging atrocities on women in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, she claimed that it is a party of Duryodhana and Dushasana, villainous characters in the Mahabharata.

Apparently referring to the saffron partys allegation that the TMC is pursuing the politics of appeasement of minorities, Banerjee said her government works with the people of all religions and castes for the development of the state.

The TMC boss alleged that the BJP creates rift between people on religious lines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No early indication of racial motive in Atlanta-area spa shootings, authorities say

The suspect in the fatal shooting of eight people at day spas in and around Atlanta on Tuesday indicated he had issues with sexual addiction and the shootings may have not been motivated by racial hatred, law enforcement officials said on W...

Funds allocation to MEA inadequate considering India's foreign policy objectives: Par panel

The budgetary allocation to the Ministry of External Affairs MEA is inadequate, considering the extent and magnitude of Indias diplomatic outreach and foreign policy objectives, a parliamentary committee said in a report on Wednesday.The pa...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. housing market takes breather amid bitterly cold weather

U.S. homebuilding dropped to a six-month low in February as severe cold gripped many parts of the country, in a temporary setback for a housing market that remains supported by extremely lean inventories amid strong demand for larger homes....

Farmers to intensify agitation with Bharat bandh, burning farm laws on Holi

Intensifying their agitation against the three farm laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Wednesday met with different mass organisations and associations to strategise for their Sampurna Bharat Bandh on March 26. Addressing a press conference,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021