Pro-Europe Dutch politician Kaag set to make election gains

Though Rutte's conservative VVD Party is expected to win a national vote seen as a referendum on the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Kaag's D-66 party may now finish second, helped by her strong performance in debates. That would set it up to become VVD's main partner in a new coalition from third place it holds currently, and make Kaag the most influential woman in Dutch politics to date.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 17-03-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 19:59 IST
Former diplomat Sigrid Kaag, who heads the largest left-leaning party in the Netherlands, is set to gain support in this week's election with cosmopolitan views that bluntly contradict Prime Minister Mark Rutte's euroscepticism. Though Rutte's conservative VVD Party is expected to win a national vote seen as a referendum on the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Kaag's D-66 party may now finish second, helped by her strong performance in debates.

That would set it up to become VVD's main partner in a new coalition from third place it holds currently, and make Kaag the most influential woman in Dutch politics to date. At the final election debate on Tuesday night, she defended the European Union and euro currency as crucial to Dutch interests, a contrast with Rutte's ambivalent approach that made him reluctant to contribute to the EU's coronavirus crisis fund.

As a small country "we can have more sway by being a leader, making choices within the economy, with international trade agreements, and at the geo-political level, if we do it with others," Kaag said. An Arabic-speaking former diplomat, she is the rare example of a Dutch politician known better abroad than at home.

She served as United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon in 2015-2017, and before that headed a U.N. team overseeing the destruction of Syria's chemical weapons. She entered politics in 2017 in her current job as the Netherlands' Foreign Trade Minister. When she was proposed as a member of Rutte's Cabinet, the Likud party of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly opposed her nomination, arguing that she favoured Palestinian causes. She is married to a Palestinian.

Now 59, she is viewed in opinion polls as the second-most credible prime minister candidate among current party leaders after Rutte, whose conservative VVD party is expected to take around 24% of votes in the current election, to D-66's 12%. Kaag's party favours more taxation and spending, with education and renewable energy among top priorities. Her influence will depend on coalition talks set to take place once results of this week's Monday-Wednesday vote are tallied.

D-66's recent gains put it level with the party of anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders. In a testy debate exchange on Tuesday Kaag said he sounded "like a broken record" and defended having worn a headscarf when visiting Iran as a diplomatic duty.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

