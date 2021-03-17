Left Menu

Turkey strips pro-Kurdish deputy of status in blow to third largest party

Turkey's parliament increased pressure on a pro-Kurdish opposition party on Wednesday by stripping a prominent member of his seat over a criminal conviction for spreading "terrorist propaganda" in a social media post. The move against Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a human rights advocate, dealt a new blow to the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) which nationalist allies of President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party (AKP) want banned over what they say are militant links.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:03 IST
Turkey strips pro-Kurdish deputy of status in blow to third largest party

Turkey's parliament increased pressure on a pro-Kurdish opposition party on Wednesday by stripping a prominent member of his seat over a criminal conviction for spreading "terrorist propaganda" in a social media post.

The move against Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a human rights advocate, dealt a new blow to the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) which nationalist allies of President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party (AKP) want banned over what they say are militant links. Gergerlioglu was the latest among many HDP lawmakers, mayors and officials jailed or forced out in recent years, and is one of many government critics to have expressed concern about an erosion of human rights in Turkey.

He said he would resist the decision and HDP deputies held up placards in parliament supporting him. They chanted "rights, law, justice" and "putchist AKP". "Enough of so many anti-democratic practices. We will not bow down," Gergerlioglu shouted, adding that the will of the people had been "trampled under foot".

The HDP now has 55 seats in the 600-member assembly. Two HDP lawmakers also lost the right to sit in parliament last year because of convictions against them. The HDP says Gergerlioglu, who received a 2-1/2 year jail sentence, was punished for sharing on Twitter the link to a news story that included comments from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union.

The HDP denies any links to the PKK, and said Gergerlioglu should have been protected by parliamentary immunity. Erdogan has announced a plan to strengthen rights to a fair trial and freedom of expression in Turkey, but has failed to appease his critics.

Pressure on the HDP has grown since Turkey said 13 captives, including Turkish military and police personnel, were executed by PKK militants in Iraq during a failed Turkish military operation to rescue them last month. The PKK has fought an insurgency against the state in mainly Kurdish southeast Turkey since 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No early indication of racial motive in Atlanta-area spa shootings, authorities say

The suspect in the fatal shooting of eight people at day spas in and around Atlanta on Tuesday indicated he had issues with sexual addiction and the shootings may have not been motivated by racial hatred, law enforcement officials said on W...

Funds allocation to MEA inadequate considering India's foreign policy objectives: Par panel

The budgetary allocation to the Ministry of External Affairs MEA is inadequate, considering the extent and magnitude of Indias diplomatic outreach and foreign policy objectives, a parliamentary committee said in a report on Wednesday.The pa...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. housing market takes breather amid bitterly cold weather

U.S. homebuilding dropped to a six-month low in February as severe cold gripped many parts of the country, in a temporary setback for a housing market that remains supported by extremely lean inventories amid strong demand for larger homes....

Farmers to intensify agitation with Bharat bandh, burning farm laws on Holi

Intensifying their agitation against the three farm laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Wednesday met with different mass organisations and associations to strategise for their Sampurna Bharat Bandh on March 26. Addressing a press conference,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021