PM Modi to address rallies in Bengal, Assam
A day before addressing rallies in poll-bound West Bengal and Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that there is a desire for a change in Bengal with the BJPs agenda of good governance striking a chord among the people.Glad to be getting the opportunity to be among my sisters and brothers of West Bengal tomorrow, 18th March.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:41 IST
A day before addressing rallies in poll-bound West Bengal and Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that there is a desire for a change in Bengal with the BJP's agenda of good governance striking a chord among the people.
''Glad to be getting the opportunity to be among my sisters and brothers of West Bengal tomorrow, 18th March. I would be addressing a rally in Purulia. Across West Bengal, there is a desire for change. BJP's agenda of good governance is striking a chord among the people,'' he tweeted. In another tweet, Modi said, ''Will be in Assam tomorrow, 18th March. Looking forward to being among the people of this great state during the rally in Karimganj. Assam has witnessed positive changes across various sectors over the last 5 years. NDA seeks people's blessings to continue the development agenda.'' While the BJP is running a campaign to end the running Trinamool Congress' 10-year rule in Bengal, it is working to retain power in Assam.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karimganj
- Trinamool Congress'
- Bengal
- Purulia
- Narendra Modi
- Assam
- Modi
- West Bengal
ALSO READ
Heroin worth over Rs 25 crore seized in Bengal, one held
Identity politics gaining ground in West Bengal ahead of assembly polls
PM Narendra Modi says govt's focus is on upgrading current infrastructure, creating next generation infrastructure, boosting reform journey.
We will encourage private investment in port sector, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Maritime Summit.
PM to address 20 rallies in West Bengal, 6 in Assam