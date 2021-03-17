Left Menu

U.S. Senate committee sees sweeping China legislation in mid-April

Lawmakers had hoped to have a vote in the full Senate by mid-April, but Menendez said they needed more time so the two parties could work together. He told a hearing on competing with China that the committee planned to mark up - debate and consider amendments to - the bill on April 14.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:57 IST
U.S. Senate committee sees sweeping China legislation in mid-April

U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez said on Wednesday the panel plans to consider a sweeping package of China related legislation in mid-April, to allow time to craft legislation supported by both his fellow Democrats and Republicans. Lawmakers had hoped to have a vote in the full Senate by mid-April, but Menendez said they needed more time so the two parties could work together.

He told a hearing on competing with China that the committee planned to mark up - debate and consider amendments to - the bill on April 14. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced in February that he had directed lawmakers to write a package of legislation to counter China's rise, capitalizing on bipartisan hardline sentiment on Beijing in Congress.

The package would address economic competition with China in technology and other areas, as well as humanitarian and democratic values, such as the treatment of the minority Muslim Uighurs, suppression of dissent in Hong Kong and aggression in the South China Sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI books Cadbury India Pvt Ltd (now Mondelez Foods Pvt Ltd) for alleged corruption, fraud while availing area based tax benefits: Officials.

CBI books Cadbury India Pvt Ltd now Mondelez Foods Pvt Ltd for alleged corruption, fraud while availing area based tax benefits Officials....

Soccer-PSG close training facility after COVID-19 outbreak

Paris St Germain have closed their training facility as a precautionary measure after detecting several cases of COVID-19, the French Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday. The training centre will be closed until Monday and another screening sess...

FDI policy in e-commerce sector should be enforced in letter and spirit: CAIT

Domestic traders body CAIT on Wednesday said the foreign direct investment policy in the e-commerce sector should be enforced in letter and spirit so that global players do not violate the rules.The issue was raised by Confederation of All ...

J-K: Pulwama administration organises beekeeping workshop for SC/ST community

The district administration of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, in collaboration with JK Khadi and Village Industries Board, organised a workshop on beekeeping under a skill development program for SCs and STs in the district. The board has se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021