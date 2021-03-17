Left Menu

N-E region is now island of peace: Union minister Tomar

PTI | Nalbari | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:57 IST
N-E region is now island of peace: Union minister Tomar
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The northeast region which at one time used to reverberate with sound of gunshots has now become an island of peace due to the special interest shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards its development, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in poll-bound Assam on Wednesday.

Because of PM Modi's efforts, Assam is already developing rapidly and the other northeast states of Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim too are well on their way to prosperity, the minister said while addressing an election rally here.

''During my interactions with various sections of people in Assam, I was told that the BJP will return to power as the BJP-led government's biggest achievement has been halting militancy and stopping the killing of innocent people in the state.

''People told me that thousands of people were earlier killed by insurgents. But since the BJP-led government was formed in the state five years ago, not a single person has died in the hands of underground outfits. That is the biggest achievement of the present dispensation'', Tomar added.

The union minister was seeking votes for Narayan Deka, BJP nominee from Barkhetri assembly constituency, where polling will be held in the third phase on April 6.

The government has been working for peace, security and development and the people here have benefitted, he said.

Changes have now come to the economically challenged people with parameters of development reaching villages as the prime minister is working to improve the quality of life of citizens through various welfare schemes, he pointed out.

After becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, Modi(ji) had directed all his ministers to visit the northeastern states once in two months to monitor the implementation and progress of the welfare schemes of their respective departments, Tomar said.

The elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases, beginning on 27 March. The results will be announced on 2 May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI books Cadbury India Pvt Ltd (now Mondelez Foods Pvt Ltd) for alleged corruption, fraud while availing area based tax benefits: Officials.

CBI books Cadbury India Pvt Ltd now Mondelez Foods Pvt Ltd for alleged corruption, fraud while availing area based tax benefits Officials....

Soccer-PSG close training facility after COVID-19 outbreak

Paris St Germain have closed their training facility as a precautionary measure after detecting several cases of COVID-19, the French Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday. The training centre will be closed until Monday and another screening sess...

FDI policy in e-commerce sector should be enforced in letter and spirit: CAIT

Domestic traders body CAIT on Wednesday said the foreign direct investment policy in the e-commerce sector should be enforced in letter and spirit so that global players do not violate the rules.The issue was raised by Confederation of All ...

J-K: Pulwama administration organises beekeeping workshop for SC/ST community

The district administration of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, in collaboration with JK Khadi and Village Industries Board, organised a workshop on beekeeping under a skill development program for SCs and STs in the district. The board has se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021