PM Modi, Shah attend BJP's CEC meeting to finalise remaining candidates for Bengal polls

A meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began at the party headquarters on Wednesday evening to finalise candidates for the remaining four phases of the West Bengal assembly elections.

A meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began at the party headquarters on Wednesday evening to finalise candidates for the remaining four phases of the West Bengal assembly elections. The high-level meeting is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and other leaders.

The BJP has finalised candidates for the first four phases of the West Bengal polls. It has also finalised almost all candidates for polls in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam. Till now, BJP released the names of 112 candidates for the first four phases of the forthcoming assembly polls in the state. In its earlier list, the party has fielded four MPs including Union Minister Babul Supriyo, Locket Chatterjee, Swapan Dasgupta and Nisith Pramanik.

BJP has also fielded eminent economist Ashok Lahiri from the Alipurduar assembly seat. Further, several actors such as Yash Das Gupta, Tanusree Chakraborty, Payal Sarkara, Anjana Basu and Hiraan Chatterjee have also been fielded by the BJP for the upcoming polls. Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

