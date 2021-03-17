Left Menu

China chides U.S. over rights ahead of talks

Chen Xu, China's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, made the critical remarks at the Human Rights Council after Lisa Peterson, acting assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labour, said that addressing systemic racism at home was a priority for the Biden administration. "Racial discrimination and police brutality remain devastating in the U.S., with perpetrators still at large.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:00 IST
China hit back on Wednesday at the U.S. human rights record, denouncing racism and police brutality a day before their foreign ministers meet for talks including on the treatment of Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan are scheduled to hold talks with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi and State Councillor Wang Yi in Alaska on Thursday. Chen Xu, China's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, made the critical remarks at the Human Rights Council after Lisa Peterson, acting assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labour, said that addressing systemic racism at home was a priority for the Biden administration.

"Racial discrimination and police brutality remain devastating in the U.S., with perpetrators still at large. Muslims, refugees and immigrants are faced with discrimination and xenophobia," Chen said. The Geneva forum was discussing a report on its November review of the U.S. human rights record.

'SYSTEMIC RACISM' Peterson said that Washington would accept some 280 of the 347 recommendations submitted by delegations during the examination, held during the Trump administration.

"Among other challenges, we know it is long past time to confront deep racial inequities and the systemic racism that continue to plague our nation. We must, and we will, do more," she said. The United States last week condemned China's abuse of ethnic and religious minorities, including what it called "crimes against humanity and genocide" in Xinjiang where activists and U.N. experts say 1 million Muslims are interned in camps.

"The U.S. neither apologises for its evil past of genocide nor provides reparation to the victims. Instead, it, distorting facts, maliciously slanders other countries out of political motivation," Chen said. Jamil Dakwar, of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) advocacy group, told the council that more action was needed to counter police racism including the adoption of federal human rights norms on use of force.

"To affirm that Black Lives Matter, we need nothing less than transformative change," he said.

