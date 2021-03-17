Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:06 IST
Congress announces two more candidates for Bengal polls
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced the names of two more candidates on Wednesday for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls. Congress leaders Abdur Rezzak Mollah and Avjit Narjinary will contest from Falta and Kalchini assembly seats respectively.

On Sunday, the Congress Party released a list of 34 candidates for the forthcoming West Bengal assembly elections. Among the key names mentioned in the list include Abdul Mannan, Shiladitya Haldar, Amitabha Chakraborty and Alok Ranjan Banerjee.

Mannan, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly will contest from Champdani seat. Chakraborty will contest from the Shyampur assembly seat and Banerjee from Sreerampur. Congress has made an alliance with the Left Front to contest in the ensuing West Bengal Assembly polls. However, the newly-formed Indian Secular Front (ISF) has also joined the Congress-Left alliance in the poll-bound Bengal. Till now, 92 seats have been finalised for Congress in the alliance.

Earlier this month, Congress had released the names of 16 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly polls. Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

