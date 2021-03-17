Left Menu

Harris says stands with Asian-American community after Atlanta shooting

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:15 IST
Harris says stands with Asian-American community after Atlanta shooting
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Vice President Kamala Harris called Tuesday's deadly shootings in Atlanta a tragic reminder that it was critical to always speak out about violence, and expressed solidarity with Asian Americans, who have experienced a rise in hate crimes.

Law enforcement officials on Wednesday said the suspect in the fatal shooting of eight people, including six women of Asian descent, claimed he had issues with sexual addiction and that the shootings may have not been motivated by racial hatred.

"We are not yet clear about the motive. But I do want to say to our Asian-American community that we stand with you and understand how this has frightened and shocked and outraged all people, knowing the increasing level of hate crime against our Asian-American brothers and sisters," Harris told reporters before a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

All England Open: Sindhu cruises to second round

Ace India shuttler PV Sindhu on Wednesday cruised to the second round of the All England Open after a win over Malaysias Soniia Cheah. Sindhu overcame the first-round challenge as she won the clash 21-11, 21-17 in 39 minutes.World number se...

Westwood, a bit weary after a hot streak, set to play Honda

Lee Westwoods streak of runner-up finishes is longer than some might realize.He was second to Bryson DeChambeau at Bay Hill two weeks ago, then was second to Justin Thomas at The Players Championship last week. And on Tuesday, he played alo...

CBI books Cadbury India Pvt Ltd (now Mondelez Foods Pvt Ltd) for alleged corruption, fraud while availing area based tax benefits: Officials.

CBI books Cadbury India Pvt Ltd now Mondelez Foods Pvt Ltd for alleged corruption, fraud while availing area based tax benefits Officials....

Soccer-PSG close training facility after COVID-19 outbreak

Paris St Germain have closed their training facility as a precautionary measure after detecting several cases of COVID-19, the French Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday. The training centre will be closed until Monday and another screening sess...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021