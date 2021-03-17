Former J-K deputy CM Muzaffar Hussain Beig joins People's Conference

Former deputy chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Muzaffar Hussain Beig on Wednesday joined the People's Conference. Addressing media person, People's Conference chief Sajad Lone said, "We have very close ties with him. He had raised us. Also, he started his political career at the People's Conference. As a nephew, I came along with my associates, to seek my right and he gave that."

J&K Peoples' Conference also announced that Beig has joined the People's Conference. "It is with great pleasure we announce that one of the towering leaders of the state Mr Muzaffar Hussein Baig is now a part of the party from where he started his political journey. It is a nostalgic and a proud moment for all of us," J&K Peoples' Conference tweeted.

In November last year, Muzaffar Beigh had quit the People's Democratic Party. (ANI)

