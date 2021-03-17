Biennial election for 3 Kerala seats to be held on April 12

The Election Commission has announced that biennial elections will be held to replace three Members of Parliament of the Rajya Sabha from Kerala, whose terms are due to end in April. The biennial election to the Council of States from Kerala will be held on April 12, the Election Commission informed on Wednesday.

According to the poll body, the term of three members of the Rajya Sabha elected from Kerala is due to expire on their retirement on April 21, 2021. "The term of Abdul Wahab, KK Ragesh and Vayalar Ravi of the Rajya Sabha elected from Kerala is due to expire on their retirement on April 21, 2021, " the ECI said.

The polling will be held on April 12 from 9 am to 4 pm and counting of votes will be done on the same day from 5 pm onwards. Nominations for the biennial polls can be filed till February 23 and scrutiny of the same will be held on March 31. The withdrawal of names can be done by April 5.

The ECI also directed every person to wear masks during election-related activity and to maintain social distancing as per the extant COVID-19 guidelines of the state government and Ministry of Home Affairs. (ANI)

